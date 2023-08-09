Climate Change Act to be reviewed

CCDA Acting Managing Director, William Lakain made this remark during the National REDD+ Safeguards Guidelines launching on Thursday August 03, 2023 in Port Moresby.

He said in the space of Climate Change the PNG government has asked the department of CCDA to review the Act.

“For the past few months CCDA has seek assistance from the Office of the State Solicitor, Legislative Council and key stakeholders including development partners to review the legislation,” Mr Lakain said.

He said after weeks and months of seeking assistance, the Office of the State Solicitor has given the endorsement for the Act to go to the National Executive Council, which will then go to Parliament.

“The Minister for Environment, Conservation and Climate Change, Simo Kilepa will table the Act with NEC, then table it in this coming Parliament sitting.”