Clean Water for Kikori

Soroi Eoe has presented local SME, Kaoha Limited, with 55 thousand Kina, to provide water purification and filtration services for Kikori District in Gulf Province.

Minister Eoe said his people often experience flooding, where their water sources get contaminated, leaving them vulnerable to water-borne diseases.

“Many of our people are drinking water from the wells, rivers and all the sources, and often times what we drink makes our people sick.

‘’We’d like to give this project a try mainly because we come from a river district and province, and our people suffer from access to clean and safe drinking water,” the Minister explained.

The Kikori District Development Authority in collaboration with the Ihu Special Economic Zone, has purchased water tanks for the people, for the water filtration and purification service to take place.

Minister Eoe commended Kaoha Ltd, for a great business initiative.

The Minister said the government will continue to support local SMEs, to create employment and generate revenue for the economy.

Photo credit: Prime Minister’s Media Unit