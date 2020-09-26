Clean water, hygiene grants for provinces

The PNG-Australia Partnership grants, worth a total of PGK2 million, will support community-led health and education projects aimed at preventing the spread of diseases, including COVID-19.

The grants will allow communities to improve access to clean water and procure soap, sanitiser and cleaning products. The grants will also support provincial COVID-19 prevention training and awareness.

The activities will be delivered across eleven provinces including Central, East New Britain, Eastern Highlands, Gulf, Hela, Jiwaka, Milne Bay, Morobe, West New Britain, Western Highlands and Western Province.

The grants will be delivered through the PNG-Australia Partnership’s Incentive Fund.

The Incentive Fund provides high-performing organisations with grants to improve service delivery or provide economic opportunities for the people of PNG.

This year the Incentive Fund program celebrates 20 years in PNG, delivering practical support across the country, including rural and remote areas.

These rapid response grants recognise that communities have a key role in COVID 19 prevention across PNG.

(File picture of a local from one of the eight villages in Morobe that has benefited from a WASH project supported by the PNG-Australia Partnership. She is pictured testing a newly-constructed WASH station delivered under this project)