Classroom construction underway for Bugandi

He said the project is wholly funded by the taxpayers of Lae City through the Lae City Authority (LCA) under the education sector.

“There has been great shift in the attitude of students and teachers at Bugandi Secondary School in the last 12 months under the commendable leadership and guidance of Principal Mr Dennis Miall,” said Rosso.

“No more fighting amongst students and against other schools. No more half uniforms. No more classes disruptions due to water and electricity outages as a result of non-payment of accumulated bills.

“A complete change in what the school is known for over past years.

“And LCA is fully committed in ensuring quality infrastructures are on the ground to complement these changes. That is what our children deserve. A quality education through better learning facilities.

“In the last term, LCA had supported Bugandi with fencing, paying some of the outstanding bills for water and power, stationery supplies, funding support to assist the school with other operational needs, classrooms maintenance, a brand-new coaster bus and now with this project.”

Rosso said LCA will partner and support all schools in the city but not all at the same time due to funding constraints.

“As in other key development areas such as roads, it will be one school at a time,” he said.

“I ask for your patience and understanding. We will get there.”