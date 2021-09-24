Clarkson and Billie appointed

They are Anthon Billie, who was Commander Highlands Eastern End, and Joanne Clarkson, who was acting as Deputy Police Commissioner – Administration.

Police Commissioner David Manning, in congratulating his two deputies, said the appointment is part of the government’s reforms in providing leadership and confidence in the constabulary.

“Let me assure the people of this country that we will have an executive of the Police Force that will continue to deliver the best and bring change to the constabulary,” he stated.

The Police Commissioner has also extended the NEC and Prime Minister James Marape’s congratulatory message, saying their appointment was based on merit and performances over the years.

“For the first time in the proud history of the organisation, we now have a confirmed member of the Executive who has built her career over the years. I congratulate Joanne Clarkson for reaching the highest position thus far in the organisation as the only female officer in the Police Force to attain the office of the Deputy Commissioner.”

Commissioner Manning said Anthon Billie, who takes over the post from Donald Yamasombi, will be tasked to lead the police in assisting the Electoral Commission during the 2022 General Elections.

“For Mr. Anthon Billie, he has experience in leading operations. It is only fitting that we bring in some experience into the executive from that perspective of policing. He will be responsible for ensuring that all our operational challenges are better understood and work with the executives to better address those challenges,” added Manning.