Clarification on Morobe women’s fees

This is in relation to the K5 million allocation by Governor Luther Wenge for single mothers, divorcees and widows.

The Widow, Divorced, Single and Struggle (WDSS) Association, which has more than 200 sub-associations in Morobe Province, has reportedly been collecting registration fees from women in rural Morobe.

“This is where the confusion is,” clarified Babafi Trust coordinator, Ps Setefano Kepe.

“Morobe Provincial Government Women’s Division that is authorised to implement Governor’s policy, through the appointed women's representative, this division doesn't collect fees.

“The MPG Women's Division has engaged the WDSS to extract data and do analysis so they can create a program that can utilise the K5 million allocated for all women in Morobe Province.

“However, the fees paid to the WDSS has made everyone think it was the government collecting money.

“This group is a private entity that has been operating since 2019. WDSS operate according to their policy in order to facilitate their activities.”

WDSS has been collecting fees from women to register their sub-associations with the Investment Promotion Authority. This has raised concern from rural women as different groups from the 10 districts reported being scammed by individuals posing as officers from the Tutumang.

Elderly women from Yuweng village, in Markham district, recently reported that they were told to pay K35 for registration, K10 for ID cards and K3 to hire a Morobe kolos for the ID photoshoot.

These are elderly widows who had lost their husbands and have no way of earning an income.

In response to their concerns, Governor Wenge advised residents to report the matter to his office, which will then be forwarded to police