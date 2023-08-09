Clans in Madang sign Conservation Deed

A Conservation Deed (CD) was signed by two clans from Sumgilbar Local Level Government area in the Sumkar District of Madang Province to protect their land and natural resources.

Differences were put aside on August 2, 2023, when Ameng and Munuiguwin clans from Simbukanam village agreed to work together to protect their land and natural resources.

The Bismark Ramu Group (BRG) has initially been supporting them through conservation awareness, resulting in the development and signing of an initial Conservation Deed.

Through engagement with the Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the support provided through the USAID PNG Lukautim Graun Program (LGP), the CD was revised and renewed as part of the Community-based Natural Resource Management (CbNRM) Plan that LGP helped the community develop through its participatory land-use management planning process.

A total 2,260 hectares of customary land covers the Conservation Deed and is now part of an active and ongoing environment protection management area.

The signing was witnessed by USAID LGP, the Madang Provincial Government, officers from Madang Governor’s office, a village court representative, the divisions of Commerce, Fisheries and Civil Registration as well as Mi- Bank and members of the Madang police.

USAID PNG LGP Chief of Party, Tom Pringel was unable to attend the signing. He instead provided a formal statement on behalf of LGP, acknowledging the great work and commitment of the community in achieving this key milestone.

“We are proud to be part of the milestone achievement of the Ameng and Munuiguwin clans who have taken the initiative to sign this Conservation Deed. Congratulations to the two clans, TNC, Gildipasi Civil Society Organization and everyone who has been a part of the journey in creating the Conservation Area,” stated Pringel.

Chairman of the Gildipasi CSO, Laurence Micah said, “Thank you TNC for being here in our community from the beginning to ensure we achieved this milestone activity, and thank you to USAID PNG LGP, for supporting TNC in making it possible. I know this is the beginning of more conservation work and livelihood opportunities for our community.”