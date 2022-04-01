Clamping down on un-roadworthy vehicles

Road Transport Authority (RTA) and Traffic Police will conduct a one-month operation in April to clamp down on un-roadworthy vehicles causing overcrowding and long queues of vehicles during peak hours.

Road Traffic Authority CEO, Nelson Terema told Loop PNG that the operation will ensure there is an effective and quality transport system in the city.

“This operation is basically to get rid of those unworthy and unlicensed vehicles. We will impound them at a yard in Hohola.

“We will issue them with traffic infringement notices where they will be made aware to fix them before they are back on the road.

“This operation will identify these 50% of vehicles and lock them away. Until the owners fix them and get proper processes in place, they will not be on the road,” he added.

He has called on PMV and taxi operators to work together with RTA and Police to provide quality and effective transport system because bulk of the population in the city depend entirely on public transport.