Clampdown On Cheap Alcohol

Chief Commissioner, David Towe, said they have penalised “one of the main culprits” that was supplying cheap alcohol into communities.

Early this year, concerns were raised nationwide on the social issues brought about by the consumption of cheap alcohol.

Politicians, city authorities and education officials highlighted that violence, crime and anti-social behaviour were on the rise following the sale of cheap alcoholic beverages.

Towe said in response to these concerns, they have strengthened their compliance mechanisms and plugged loopholes in their system, which has resulted in the penalising of two players in the alcohol industry.

“Two companies we’ve already done, and we will be going into other companies who are local manufacturers,” he said.

“You may have heard or seen about cheap alcohol causing harm to the community and disruption to society. We have taken control of one of the main culprits that was supplying cheap alcohol into the community.

“We’ve heard the cry of the people and we’ve zeroed down on companies who are selling cheap alcohol and are not paying their correct taxes.”

Towe said as an advocate of Small and Medium Enterprises, he wishes to see them flourish but they must do so within the laws of this country.

“We cannot allow you to grow without complying with the laws that we administer,” he stated.

“Whether it is a local operation or an import-export operation, everybody must comply with the law.

“We’re creating a level playing field to give that confidence to the manufacturing industry or the business community so they can compete on the strength of their brands and pricing.”