Civil Society Support Required In Election Plans

Transparency International PNG were informed by the Jiwaka Provincial Election Office that the province will commence a 10-day roll update exercise for all 214 Wards starting on the 16th of February 2022, and running till the end of the month.

TIPNG Deputy Director of Policy and Partnership, Yuambari Haihuie, who led the awareness team in Jiwaka said the reality is that administrative delays in election preparation has impacted the rights of Papua New Guineans and the situation will only worsen if partners do not share information and collaborate in the lead up to the elections.

“Jiwaka and many other provinces are only now starting to update the electoral roll, and if there is no clear coordination and collaboration, these vital democratic processes will sow mistrust in communities and create avenues for the corrupt to abuse electoral processes.

“TIPNG is calling on all Provincial Election Steering Committees (PESC) to include well-established provincial Civil Society partners, media outlets and faith-based organisations to ensure information is shared with communities and that electoral planning includes the views of citizens.

“ It is our Papua New Guinea’s democracy and we Papua New Guineans must participate to ensure we that deliver a free, fair, and safe 2022 National General Elections,” added Mr Haihuie.

TIPNG hosted a one-day election awareness workshop on Wednesday 16th February 2022, in Banz, Jiwaka, where members of the Jiwaka PESC presented on elections plans and preparations to the Civil Society Organizations that included; Callan Services, Meri Kirap Sapotim, PNG Tribal Foundation, Caritas PNG, Kosem Coffee and Voice for Change.

The civic awareness was hosted under TIPNG’s Building Elections Integrity through Partnership (BEIP) Project.