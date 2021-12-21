Civil Society Organizations Call For Action

The call was made during a recent one-day forum on Gender Equality and Human rights.

The event was organized in observance of International Human Rights Day by UN Women and the Consultative and Implementation Monitoring Council (CIMC), with funding from the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative.

The forum brought together civil society, human rights defenders, private entities, and faith-based organizations to have conversations with government and development partners on key successes, challenges, and opportunities in progressing gender equality and human rights within Papua New Guinea.

During the forum, CSOs presented a “Call to Action” to the Minister for Community Development and Religion Wake Goi.

Minister Goi recommitted the government’s support to ensuring a more coordinated partnership in addressing development challenges.

UN Women Country Representative, Themga Kulua congratulated the Government of Papua New Guinea for allocating K7.93 million in the 2022 National Budget to address Gender Based Violence.

“Despite the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 in 2021, there has been a great deal of momentum in the fight against GBV,” he said.

Deputy Australian High Commissioner, Paul Lehmann said, “We have seen benefits from our previous direct engagements and civil society, specifically the Pacific women. This proved that direct approach can also work. It has made these Civil Society Organizations grow into strong organizations.”

The Head of European Union in PNG, Rene Mally advised CSOs to come up with sustainable ways of managing their operations.

“In Europe, CSOs depend on money from their own initiatives like member contributions. This makes them stronger and independent when it comes to putting government to account. The risk of CSOs getting funding from government is likely to compromise their role as watchdogs,” he said.