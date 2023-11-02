Civil servants’ housing woes discussed

Announcing two major policy directives by the National Department of Personnel Management (DPM), the department’s Director for the New Guinea Islands region, Rhymbi Kokiva, said this is one of the policies under the public service reform in the area of human resource.

Ms Kokiva said this after the DPM reform workshop for NGI, that was aimed at providing information and awareness on policy directives from the DPM. It was also to consult and gauge feedback from key stakeholders on how best to go about implementing those key government directives.

“Also, in partnership with the National Research Institute, we have a draft national housing policy. We are also looking at modernising terms and conditions of employment for the public service, as well as a new initiative on life and medical insurance policy, which is planned for rollout by next year.”

She said the consultations also covered the Human Resources Development Strategic Plan 2030-2050, which has eight thematic areas that focus on building future leaders and establishing minimum standards.

“This is in terms of basic services at the district and local government levels, so to attract and retain qualified professionals to work there. In terms of the reforms, the consultations looked at the Special General Order (S-G-O)11 which was issued after the DPM Secretary recalled HR powers that were initially devolved to agency heads, due to gross abuse of these powers, except for discipline which remained with agency heads,” she said.

The purpose of the S-G-O 11 was to control costs on the personnel emoluments budget as every fortnight, there tend to be overruns, as a result of recruitment, hires and contracts, as well as part time and casual employment and various allowances.

Ms Kokiva said that basically, the S-G-O 11 is a circular sent out to control the Wages Bill, through the various human resource functions.

Other discussions were centered around retirement and management of unattached officers, as well as claims to DPM not processed on time, and staffing and establishment, in terms of payroll data for budgeting.

Also discussed was the upgrade of the payroll from version 12 to version 21.

“All the reforms and strategies by the DPM is aimed at improving services to the key stakeholders and the people of PNG. NGI was the second leg of the consultations after the Highlands region, with Momase to follow then the Southern Region. A final consultation would be held for national departments in Port Moresby in December,” she said