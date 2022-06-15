Civil Registry partners with Ijivitari district

The MoU partnership will cost around K89, 000. The first K35, 000 cheque was presented to PNGCIR last Friday, June 10, 2022.

This payment would cover the cost of a new Mobile Enrolment Kit while the operational balance will be covered by the MVMCL, who is the Lower Agro Forest Project Customary Landowners Holding Company with its project Developer Partner Musa Century Ltd, taking initiative possibly to engage NID linking to process its customary landowners a lead up to re -arrange the land group for transition under ILG.

This funded MoU will help to assist in registering a target population of more than 3500 within Musa wards 8 to 11 and 15 as estimated period of at least 3 months.

The formalities of this agreement was signed on June 1, 2022 at PNGCIR headquarters, between PNGCIR Acting Deputy Registrar General, Salome Bogosia and MMC Ltd chairman, Semon Sare.

“With gratitude, PNGCIR welcomes the distinguished partner for the second meeting and presentation of the Cheque as we acknowledge the partnership support.

“This kind of partnership is the way forward for development to the remotest parts of our country and we continue to call out for more support from our government through the Provincial and District level government as well as State Agencies,” said Ms Bogosia.

The Deputy Registrar further stated that the funds will assist mobile registration teams to start the first process of registration while PNGCIR covers the back-end cost of file processing and issuance of Birth Certificate and National ID Documents basically to mobilize customary landowners to make their land available for major commercial developments as well other benefits.

The MoU is primarily to ensure everyone registered though NID System as it will enable customary registration and authentication of land owners are official in order to address disputes arises over ownership.

This partnership will pave a way forward to link Individuals from Five (5) wards to get alongside their ILG registration process as it will prevent disputes of ILG members to the clan groups as NID system data base will provide vilal information for ILG registry process.