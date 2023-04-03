City residents cautioned

Although there was no emergency cases relating directly to the heavy downpour that was attended to on Saturday, St John are reminding the public to be aware of the potential risks and take the necessary precautions to keep safe.

St John have warned not to drive through flood water unless taking appropriate measures, and in a suitable vehicle.

To never play in flood water as flood water is dangerous and can be contaminated with fecal matter, industrial chemicals and diseases.

“We understand that playing in flood water may seem like harmless fun, but it is actually extremely dangerous. Flood water can contain hidden dangers such as sharp objects, fast-flowing currents, and even disease-causing organisms.

“We urge all residents to avoid playing in flood water and to stay away from any areas that are prone to flooding. If you do come into contact with flood water, make sure to wash your hands thoroughly with soap and clean water as soon as possible,” St John spokeswoman, Lulu Mark said.

The ambulance did however, have a total of 37 emergency cases were attended to by the St John Ambulance from 6am-6pm last Saturday.

Of these cases 20 were from the National Capital District, 5 from Central, 11 from Momase and one from the Islands in East New Britain.

The patience were suffering from mainly breathing difficulties, abdominal pains and sick persons at homes that needed to get to the hospital for care and treatment.