City Prepares To Receive Late Sir Paulias

The arrival of his casket had been delayed by two hours this morning and is expected to arrive in Port Moresby between 1.30-2pm.

The State Funeral Service Party will receive the casket from family and East New Britain Provincial Administrator at the Tokua Airport and chartered to Port Moresby.

Once arrival at the Jacksons International Airport, Port Moresby, the casket will be received by Prime Minister, James Marape, Minister for Housing & Urban Development Justin Tkatchenko and the PNG Defence Force Commander, Major General Gilbert Toropo.

As part of State protocol, a Military Guard of Honour ceremony will then commence as the casket departs the Ceremonial Carpark, Jackson’s International terminal for Government House to lie in State for two hours.

The Governor General Grand Chief Sir Bob Bofeng Dadae will receive the casket of the Late Grand Chief Sir Paulius Matane at the Government House.

The casket then departs the Government House to the Port Moresby Funeral Home.

The State Funeral Service will be held at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium tomorrow, Friday 16th of December.