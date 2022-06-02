City prepares for environment roadshow

The National Capital District Commission and sector partners namely Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (CEPA), Climate Change and Development Authority, and international agencies will be hosting a 3 day roadshow of events at APEC Haus, at Ela Beach.

The celebration of Environment Day at KilaKila Secondary school today, is a lead up to the 3 day roadshow which will begin on Friday 3rd to Sunday 5th of June.

This Friday the exhibition will be open. It will have stalls, performances and documentaries for school visits. 30 students per school will attend the exhibition.

On the 4th, the exhibition will open up to the public along the Paga Ring Road will be open as well.

On the last day, there will be a Walk and Yoga for Life with CEPA at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium.