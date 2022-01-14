City Mission Filling The Gaps

The City Mission Life Skills centre accommodates more than 100 young man during a year, with a staff of 20 skilled professionals in different trades and roles who stand ready to train the youths.

The centre still lacks a medical specialist for the aid post on campus. That is why, Preston Demark, the mission’s caseworker, not only assists the boys in seeking employment opportunities but also steps-in at the mission’s aid post.

With his basic first aid training, Demark assists in treating non-emergency cases and makes referrals for further consultation to the Kaugere clinic. It is at the Kaugere clinic that a referral for further consultation to Port Moresby General Hospital will be made for more serious health issues.

Demark said where treatment supplies are unavailable from the clinics, CMPNG steps in to purchase medication for the trainees upon prescription.

CMPNG recognizes the clear disconnect between the NGO and the state and thus is seeking to establish ties with the National Volunteer Service PNG and the Department for Community Development and Religion.

CMPNG hopes to have a full time staff for the aid post to provide better health care services to the trainees, staff and the surrounding community where necessary.