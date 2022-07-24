 

City Manager Condemns Violence

BY: Loop Author
21:57, July 24, 2022
1173 reads

Port Moresby City Manager, Ravu Frank this evening condemned a fight between supporters of candidates over disputed ballot boxes in Moresby North-East Open Seat primary count at the Sir John Guise Stadium.

A dispute over the boxes among scrutineers escalated this afternoon into a full-scale fight onto the John Guise and Waigani Drive roads.

Mr Frank described the filmed fight that was circulated on social media as disturbing and inhuman.

He called for continued peace and order during the counting period. Mr Frank calls on all parties to resort to lawful means to address their grievances other than resorting to violence.

City Manager Frank commended the swift intervention of the security personnel, under the leadership of Metropolitan Superintendent Gideon Ikumu, prevented the fight from further escalation.

He called on the police to identify machete-wielding youths who were slashing fellow residents without any second thought, and have them held accountable.

An irate Mr Frank said there was no room for such residents with attitude problems to live in the city.
He assured city residents and business houses that situation is under control and normalcy has been restored.

“The situation is being monitored to ensure safety and security of everyone is maintained.

“All the makeshift shelters outside the stadium, Rita Flynn and PILAG have been demolished because the priviledge given was misused,” Mr Frank said.

He said loitering and makeshift shelters would not be permitted again around the vicinity of the counting centres.

For the Central Seats' counting centres, he said, it has been peaceful and orderly so the status quo will be maintained.

On behalf of the Municipal Government, he apologised to business houses, other candidates and residents for any inconvenience caused.

Tags: 
Election Related Violence
Port Moresby
National Capital District
2022 National General Elections
Author: 
Loop Author
  • 1173 reads