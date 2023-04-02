City celebrates World Health Day

Health is everyone's business, and it all starts with the individuals by eating right, exercising regularly and maintaining good health habits are the first steps towards promoting health.

Governor of NCD, Powes Parkop emphasized this when marking World Health Day in the city.

He said in times of emergencies, doctors play a critical role in providing care, but it is equally important for individuals to do their part. The government and agencies like WHO Papua New Guinea complete the equation by providing support and resources.

This morning, to mark the occasion of World Health Day and the 75th anniversary of the World Health Organization, the WHO Country Representative, Dr Sevil Huseynova and staff from the country office joined Governor, Parkop, and Port Moresby residents for a walk for life and health.

The aim of the walk was to promote health, inspire people to change, and adopt healthy lifestyles.

Change starts small, one step at a time. Even if it's just two or three people walking to promote this platform, it can make a difference. There is no golden button to press for all our problems to go away. Therefore, it is important to keep walking and promoting this platform.