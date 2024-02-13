Citizens urged to stay away from VONC

Interim Assistant Commissioner of Police NCD/Central Command, Peter Guinness, said: “VONC will be announced today but it may not happen today because they have their processes to follow.”

“My good people of Central and NCD (let) the politicians do their job. If they want to change the government, then it is up to them.

“I do not want you the public to (get) involved and we create problems amongst ourselves again,” he said.

He said as of today the Police will run its VONC Police operation with the PNGDF.

“Anyone who is a supporter of a candidate will not be allowed into the Parliament House. The only people allowed are the authorized people,” he said.

Meantime, parliament resumes at 2pm today. With the 18-month grace period over, the Marape-led government is preparing to face a No Confidence vote should the Opposition file a motion before the Private Business Committee (PBC) today.

The PBC only sits on Wednesdays during parliament meetings. If a motion for a VONC is filed today, the PBC will meet on Wednesday to deliberate and make sure that the motion meets all the requirements including the name of the alternate Prime Minister, if the motion is seconded and if the motion has signatures of at least 12 Members of Parliament.

If the PBC is satisfied, the motion is listed in the Notice Paper. The following day the Speaker will announce to parliament that a Vote of No Confidence has been moved against the Prime Minister. Parliament will then adjourn for a week. When it returns after a week, it will proceed with the Vote of No Confidence.