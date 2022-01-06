Citizens to face PMV fare increase

According to the Independent Consumer & Competition Commission, the 2022 PMV and Taxi fares were determined, in accordance with Section 21 of the Prices Regulations Act (PR Act).

Based on increase in Consumer Price Index for the 12 months period ending September, 2021 and as well as the increase in retail prices for diesel in the country this year (2021); the maximum PMV fares for the approved urban routes in the country for 2022 are as follows:

• Port Moresby: K1.20 per adult passenger (an increase of 10 toea);

• Alotau: K1 per adult passenger (an increase of 10 toea);

• Popondetta: 90 toea per adult passenger (an increase of 10 toea);

• Lae: K1 per adult passenger (no change);

• Goroka: 90 toea per adult passenger (an increase of 10 toea); and

• Kokopo: K1.10 per adult passenger (an increase of 10 toea).

The ICCC stated that PMV fares for the non-urban routes for 2022 for each respective province have also increased on average. Further information about the specific fares for the non-urban routes can be obtained from the National Gazette Notice No. G888

For taxi fares, all provincial towns where taxi services are provided, the maximum starting rate has increased by K1.00 to K3.40, and the maximum distance rate per kilometre has increased by K1.30 to K4.60.

The PMV and taxi fares are only applicable to the urban and non-urban routes approved by the Road Traffic Authority (RTA).