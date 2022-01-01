Citizen Assists Police

Talidig police officers from Madang's Sumkar District were provided with a fuel drum and K1,000 for their New Year operation yesterday.

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said the donation by Hood Kasas was given to them when they needed assistance for the New Year operation.

He said the Christmas and New Year operations in Madang this year were unique because it was the people who funded the police with fuel and money.

“I want to thank those who assisted the police since we started our operations. Your assistance towards us had seen some changes in law and order issues in the province. Though there are alcohol related problems in the settlements and villages, police responded and made sure there was no death. I want to thank you all for your support and I look forward to work with you all this year."

Happy New year Madang,” said Rubiang.

(Hood Kasas (civilian) presenting the money to the Talidig police officer yesterday. Photo credit: Talidig police.)