Citizen’s plea to PM

On behalf of those who were forced to resign or were terminated, Tep Gasen is urging Prime Minister James Marape to intervene.

Gasen and his colleagues at the Lae International Hotel were forced to sign letters of resignation after they refused to get vaccinated.

“Planti kampani ol i misandastendim na ol mekim olsem compulsory ya, mi laikim em mas putim lo olgeta hap, ol mas save olsem democratic rights blo ol pipol lo mekim choice. I noken mekim compulsory. Mekim voluntary so ol ken chusim lo go kisim veksin o nogat.” (Many companies have misunderstood and are making vaccination compulsory. The PM must make it known that it is the people’s democratic right to make a choice. Don’t make it compulsory. Make it voluntary so they can either choose to get vaccinated or not.)

Staff from the Lae International Hotel and Mainland Holdings Ltd are just two groups who have publicly decried the forced vaccination.

There are other companies within Lae city who have fully enforced the “No jab, no job” policy, with Lae metropolitan superintendent, Chris Kunyanban, saying police are expecting similar issues to arise in the near future.