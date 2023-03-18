CIMC shuts doors

CIMC states that accessing funds earmarked for the organization in the 2023 National Budget has become truly cumbersome, leaving the organization no option but to fold.

The organization is a key mechanism independent from the government that brings together all civil society, private sector and government partners to develop policy and influence and monitor government decision making.

It was established by the National Executive Council in 1998 after the National Economic Summit in February.

Described by the National Development Co‐operation Policy as the medium for constructive public debate and dialogue on public policy development and implementation, CIMC for the past 24 years has been working to compliment the plans and provide the dialogue platform for these partnerships and working relationships by facilitating wider debate and participation by government and the citizens.

CIMC stated that it is incumbent on the organization to inform its partners and stakeholders of the closure and its non-availability to work as a multi sector policy and development dialogue platform for Civil Society organizations, citizens and the private sector to connect with government.

A press conference is scheduled for Monday March 20, 2023 to officially announce the closure.