CICL Board Meets

Chairman Kapka urged the board to recognize the importance of the coffee industry. He said the aim is to increase the coffee industry from a K500 million industry to a billion kina industry.

Vice Minister Ghate agreed with Kapka.

He said, “(Coffee) is a very important commodity for the country that is going to benefit our little farmers.”

He added, “The government have put incentives into the price subsidy, but for us on the board, how are we going to take coffee to that next level?”

Ghate also said coffee production has declined and it is up to the board to make the essential changes needed to rehabilitate the industry.

Minister Simon addressed the significant levels of unemployment in the country and stated how the coffee industry could help get youth off the streets by providing an income for Papua New Guinean households.

He also stressed on expanding market accessibility for the coffee industry and stated that price support and stabilization is the way to go in order to move forward.

The Minister expressed that CICL needs to urgently look at creating an ‘Exclusive Market’ to secure buyers and secure their space in the market.

He said this is the biggest challenge for the board is coffee prices.

“The challenge is on us, CIC, Chairman, we must try to talk to the world to find an exclusive market that is willing to pay us K15 and above or $10 for our coffee.

“If the problem is quality, we’ll improve our quality so that we match that market and we only go for that market that’s going to give us above K15.

“Anything below that is uneconomical for our country, it can’t work,” Minister Simon said.

The newly sworn-in CIC Board consists of twelve members, nine non-ex officio and three ex-officio.

The nine non-ex officio directors include Jack Kulam (WHP Smallholders Coffee Growers Association), Patrick Komba (Enga & others SHCGA), Benny Memeyong (Momase Region SHCGA), Wellington Sauni (Southern Region SHCGA), John Inerehu (EHP SHCGA), John Are (Simbu SHCGA), Mark Munnull (Plantations & Processors Association), Jerry Kapka (Exporter’s Council), and Ellison Ketauwo (PNG Block holders Coffee Growers Association).

The ex officio directors who are government representatives are Stephen Mombi from the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, Agnes Martin from the Department of Trade, Commerce and Industry and Martin Teine from the Department of Treasury.