CIC Kainantu staff vaccinated

It is being assisted by Gerard Saleau, a research officer with the PNG Institute of Medical Research (IMR).

After having difficulty convincing people to come forward to take the vaccination, Public Health Director, Dr. Max Manape considers this as a breakthrough in carrying out the Covid-19 Astra Zenecca vaccination in the province.

On Tuesday 29th June the Covid-19 response team responded to the call by the CIC Research Institute at Aiyura to go and administer vaccine doses to staff and the coffee growers within the surrounding community.

Dr. Manape said the general public was reluctant to come forward to receive the vaccination so they took a different approach, which is to go to the government agencies and institutions.

He said the provincial Covid-19 response team found that Saleau had great advocacy skills, and so they engaged him to do frontline advocacy.

After Saleu raised awareness, staff and coffee growers came forward to be counselled and get vaccinated. The vaccination was led by the EHPHA Cold Chain and Logistic Officer, Sr. Elos David.

Dr. Manape hopes that they will continue like this into the districts as well.