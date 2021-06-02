CIC: Coffee Is Gold Cash Crop

CIC Ltd General Manager for Industry Operations Division, Steven Tumae, made these remarks on behalf of Acting CEO, Charles Dambui.

Mr Tumae said the revenue made from coffee is from the 5 million people especially from the Highlands region.

He said: “When the extractive industries of copper, gold, oil and gas are gone, coffee will be here to provide for our needs and hold the economy. Coffee is an integral part of the rural economy and is an income earner to the country.”

According to CIC, coffee contributes about K500 million annually to the national budget.

“We are duty bound to protect and enhance the growth and development of this important economic lifeline,” Mr Tumae said.

He said that because of the importance of coffee they have collaborated with the Department of Education to rollout the coffee curriculum in the national education system.

“This will see a more practical based teaching and learning approach for students to learn about the cash crop and the contributions it makes to the country’s economy for future sustainability,” Mr Tumae added.