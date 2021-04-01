Churches call for fasting amidst COVID-19 threats

Chairman of the BOC Reverend Joseph Walters said, “So we in the church see that something has gone wrong. The God who protected us, defended us and protected and helped us in 2020, where has he gone to, what’s happened? And we can only draw one conclusion that the country has sinned.”

Reverend Walters added the country through its government and political leaders and church leadership have strayed away from God.

Christian Professional Network CEO Samuel Ray said, “Our theme and our vision is based on Nehemiah Chapter 2. Nehemiah represents our elites at this time. Nehemiah when he heard the bad news from Israel, 3 things he did: he prayed, he fasted and he wept and after four months God grant him the favour.”

Ray recalled the events that professed PNG as a Christian nation.

It included the 1998 Operation Prayer Banisim PNG, the 2007 dedication of PNG to the God of Israel by founding father of the nation, 2015 400 year old KJV bible entering the parliament of PNG and the ultimate declaration by the current Prime Minister, James Marape, boldly declaring PNG to become the first black richest Christian country in the world.

“So we have all the reason to go back to God when we face any problems because our foundational fathers, and our current Prime Minister dedicated this nation to God,” he said.

The 21 day fasting and prayer will start tomorrow on Holy Thursday.

It is called a Daniel Prayer and Fasting takes place from from 6am to 6pm.

Speaking at the press conference also, Catholic Professional Society President, Paul Harricknen called on all Christian churches to mobilize to enter into prayer and fasting as a spiritual warfare

“This is a season, a Passover, this a time of repentance, this is a time we call on our spiritual energies, our spiritual ammunition to confront what we see as the common enemy,” he said.

“We have a common enemy so it calls on us as Christians, the Body of Christ to stand together in this fight.

“Now what we see the circular world has limited the fight against Corona virus, the fight against Covid-19 mostly with the medical and the scientific response.

“Now it calls on the churches now.

“Where are we? Do we just attest to the fact that this is a medical problem?

“This is just a scientific issue? No!

“We are a spiritual people.

“Our leaderships are shepherds of the spiritual government. We must see the spiritual enemy.

“This is a spiritual fight,” Mr Harricknen stressed.