Church-run Health Centre closed

There are vandalism cases involving Valoka Health Centre property and the school.

While the incidents have been reported to the Police, there have not been any follow up or arrests done. Village elders and ward members have also turned a blind eye.

The Health Centre and staff are fortunate that the fencing funded by the Provincial Government was completed prior to these incidents but they remain fearful of their safety.

Last weekend, an intoxicated youth from Gavaiva swore at a village Chief from Valoka who was in the vicinity of their home. This escalated into a clash that caused the destruction of the Health Centre. A dependent of the one of the workers was injured in the incident.

NBPOL Manager-General Services, Steven Raphael ordered the closure of the Health Centre effective as of yesterday.

“Today the Catholic Health Secretary Sister Theckla, LLG Manager Mr Popiu and Fr Benjamin Agea met with the Health workers there. The Police attended but the situation remains unresolved. There is a plan to have a meeting with leaders from Mai Village to Moramora which is the catchment for the HC. The Health workers are fearful for their lives so the HC will remain closed. I hope to attend this meeting and agree on some resolutions,” said Mr. Raphael.

This is the second health Center in the Province to shut its doors. PHA CEO Stanis Tao closed the Kimbe Urban clinic due to continuous attack on staff and patients early this month.