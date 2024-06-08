Church media conclude training

This is the third and final training under the first phase of fundamentals of journalism, which is facilitated by the Media Development Initiative – an arm of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation – and ABC International Development.

The 14 participants are from Hope FM, Kristen Redio, Laif FM, Jesus FM, Wantok Radio Light, Radio Maria, Christian Media Network TV and Triniti FM.

Trainer, Scott Waide, said this training has been conducted over the last three months, and covered a range of topics, including writing structures, scripting for radio and TV news, stories about people and adhering to the journalism code of ethics.

“One of the main areas of need is managing digital platforms and how to write for digital because there’s a tiny bit of it here but it does not cover all the aspects of multi-modal journalism, as you’d call it,” said Waide. “How to include video, how to include audio, texts together and the different elements that go into managing a digital platform.”

Julie Korikoria is based in Wewak, East Sepik Province, and has been working in the church media space for 11 years.

Despite only completing Grade 10, her passion has driven her to achieve her dream, and that is, to sit behind a microphone and inform, educate and entertain her listeners as a presenter for Laif FM.

She is purely self-taught; she gained knowledge from doing her own research, listening to other radio stations and following the work of journalists.

“I’m a radio presenter and also, I’m the sales and marketing team leader for Laif FM,” she shared. “Also, I’m the editor of our webpage and Facebook page so during this one week, I learnt a lot about script writing, how to do a good presentation and also regarding what I’m doing now about this latest technology. Also, the different platforms like Facebook, YouTube and webpage but there’s more to it.

“I’m just doing one part of it, and that’s putting pictures and stories but I’d like to learn more about how to go and add flavour to this digital platform.”

The 46-year-old radio personality applauded the training, saying the skills learnt have added value, and she is keen on trying them out when she returns to Wewak.