Church Launches Strategic Plan

Prime Minister James Marape virtually launched the PNGUM Strategic Plan 2022-2025 at the Dame Rose Kekedo Convention Centre, PNG University of Technology.

Before launching the plan, the Prime Minister challenged church members to own and relate to the plan.

“I am happy that the church has a plan. This plan can be inter-generational. Church members must embrace this plan,” he said.

Mr Marape said he was happy to see the church’s plan for distance education, technical vocational education training and a hospital in or near Port Moresby. The church’s South Pacific Division President, Pastor Glenn Townend encouraged everyone to make the plan work.

“Don’t keep it on your desk or shelf. Keep it in your mind, soul and body. Make it happen for the glory of God,” Pr Townend said. Meanwhile, the church’s leader in PNG Pr Malachi Yani appealed to all partners to own the plan.

“Take this plan as yours. You must own, grow and embrace it,” he said.

The plan will enable the church to touch the lives of people including church goers through its four arenas- mission, service, people and culture and sustainable empowerment.

The church’s strategic themes are 2021- I will Go and seek His Will through the power of the Holy Spirit, 2022- I will Go and empower a Community for Jesus, 2023- I will Go and sustain the community, 2024- I will Go and celebrate His goodness and 2025- I will Go and Refocus.