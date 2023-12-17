Christmas police operations in Yangoru-Saussia

Yangoru-Saussia Member of Parliament (MP) and Minister for International Trade and Investment, Richard Maru is appealing to his people of Yangoru-Saussia to use the festive season for church, sports, and other worthwhile activities and not wild drinking and involvement in crime.

“I am particularly calling on the warring communities of Soli and Warahembe in East Yangoru LLG to stop further escalation of trouble as we have already lost four lives,” said Minister Maru.

He added, “I want to assure the relatives of the deceased that those responsible for the murders will be brough to justice. As I have always maintained, criminals and troublemakers have no place in our District, and we are working to ensure all criminals are brought to justice.”

Minister Maru also thanked the people of Bararat for agreeing to “peace talks” after over eight months of fighting amongst the two warring factions in the village following his visit to the village to appeal for peace.

“Peace and normalcy must return to Bararat before the Yangoru-Saussia DDA can commence work on the new long awaited Bararat bridge which will provide for the needs of the 14 villages who are cut off by floods when the river is flooded,” said Minister Maru.

“I want to stress to the people of Bararat village that the work on the bridge will commence in the new year on one condition and that is all suspects in the double murders are arrested and those involved in arson,” added Minister Maru.