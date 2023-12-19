Christmas gifts come early for families

But for these ordinary Papua New Guineans, it’s a dream come true and a big help to their families.

Four people from the Highlands and New Guinea Islands (NGI) regions were recently announced as winners of the SP Lager Coaster bus promotion. Two winners were drawn for each region.

The winners had their own story, from how they entered the draw and how the coaster bus would benefit them.

These four lucky winners were among over 800,000 entries across the nation.

NGI winner, Melly Tiria said: “I thank God for this. I was looking forward to winning this promo. This is a dream come true and a blessing.”

Gerel Kapia from Simbu is another winner who says the bus will ease the transport struggle along the Highlands highway.

Janet Algon – the winner from the Southern region was lost for words, saying it was tears of joy for the entire family.

“I got the call that I won the coaster bus but couldn’t jump up and down in celebration yet. I told the people around me that I won, and they were crying tears of joy.

Janet has completed all verification processes and will soon have the bus in her possession.