Christian nation inquiry closes

CLRC is now working on editing and finalising the final report before endorsement by the CLRC Commissioners in anticipation for presentation to Prime Minister James Marape on 16 July. From there it will be tabled in Parliament during the August sitting.

The final report will comprise of two volumes. Volume 1 captures the nationwide consultations and all the views collected while volume 2 will contain literature reviews and recommendations.

“CLRC remains neutral and is not insensitive to make blind, half-baked recommendations but guarantees meticulous analysis for a holistic final outcome that also considers the implications on democracy, human rights, PNG customs and traditions, and Christianity itself and other religions and faiths,” stated Isifu.

He thanked the Prime Minister for entrusting the Commission with the Inquiry as well as other key stakeholders, like the Department of Community Development and Religion, the churches, provincial administrations and local MPs, and ordinary Papua New Guineans for their contributions

The Inquiry was launched on 23 April 2021. CLRC carried out a nationwide consultation in all the provinces and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville on 2 May.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, time limitations and budget constraints, CLRC was able to gauge the views of key stakeholders, including representatives of different churches, women, youth, NGOs, businesses, educational institutions, provincial administrations and governments, political leaders and the general public through public gatherings and written submissions.

The Commission also took note of concerns and criticisms raised through platforms like the CLRC Facebook page, website and mainstream media.

(File picture of CLRC consultation with church representatives in Kimbe, West New Britain Province)