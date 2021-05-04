Choi challenges journalists

He said journalists have been taught not to have an opinion on what they report on and that they should focus on the truth and present that in an unbiased fashion.

“I think that with the times we’re in we must relook at that. During this time of gross misinformation on what our country should be and should not be doing, there is a large portion of people to rely on in the media to make informed decisions,” Mr Choi said.

“We as journalists and the media fraternal should have an opinion as to what standards we wish to see in society, what standards we wish to hold up against our current leadership and our future leadership,” he said.

Mr Choi emphasized that on the eve of a national election, there are cycles that need to be broken and to do this, journalists cannot afford to just report and present information as it is in the hopes that the people make better informed decisions.

“Our people are bombarded on social media about what they’re supposed to think, about crucial decisions to make and we the media must have an opinion,” said Choi.

He added: “We know the standards that our country should be operating and to, the standards our leaders should be upholding in the public and private sector.

Mr Choi commended the work of Transparency International PNG in launching the Investigative Journalism Awards and said the media council is proud to be associated with TIPNG.

He said the media fraternal has the opportunity to make opinions about the standards that they wish the country to live up to and that public good is the media’s responsibility.