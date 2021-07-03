CHM Supports Childrens’ Ward

The kind donation of electrical items included air conditioners, kettles, microwaves, a 42-inch TV and a Digicel decoder.

These items will not only support the two wards but also be used at the Operating Theater, ICU and Emergency Department.

The donation was made last Friday in the presence of CHM Executive Manager, Braden Chin, PMGH CEO Dr. Paki Polumi, Deputy Chairlady PMGH Kathy Johnston and other staff from CHM, Port Moresby General Hospital and Friends of POMGEN.

“On behalf of CHM, we are very happy to donate to the Port Moresby General Hospital especially to the Children’s Cancer Unit and Pediatric Ward,” said Mr Chin.

He said they hope the support helps to contribute to a more comfortable and pleasant environment for the children, patients and hardworking medical staff in the wards.

“Every year these two wards help to treat a high number of infants and children dealing with a variety of health problems and various forms of cancer.

“It is because of the hard work of these amazing doctors and nurses that they are able to save lives and provide a high level of comfort and care to the children.”

Meanwhile, Kathy Johnston who represented the Board of POMGEN and Friends of POMGEN expressed her appreciation to CHM Group Ltd and to the Friends Of POMGEN (FOPG) for facilitating the presentation and other donations recently to the hospital.

“FOPG is the charitable arm of the hospital. They are doing a great job working on our resource needs and reaching out to the community for assistance which we have received overwhelming responses.

She added that the Children’s Cancer unit is a special place where the children need abundance of healthcare and love, and to see CHM and the community assist was heartwarming.

“We know our partnership with CHM is just beginning. Like any other good friendship we will nurture it and continue to be humbled by your generosity,” said Ms Johnston.

Meanwhile, Dr Molumi concluded the presentation by explaining the needs at the hospital and thanking CHM for stepping in to assist.

“POMGEN is such a big Hospital that needs a lot of resource to run its operations and with the budget constraints, we are looking at other ways of supporting the hospital. That is why the Board of Port Moresby General Hospital endorsed FOPG to be a charity arm of the hospital in order to fill in those gaps that are not being catered for so that we continue to provide services that we provide to our people”, said Dr. Molumi.

Dr. Molumi also expressed that some of the children in the Cancer Unit and Pediatric Ward stay for 1-2 years depending on the diagnosis and treatment for the type of cancer or disease that they have.

“We treat, feed and entertain them while they are with us therefore, we are very thankful that CHM came onboard to fill one of the gaps especially in the Children Cancer Ward,” he added.