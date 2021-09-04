CHM Group supports Cheshire Disability Services

The items donated included:

• Two Asano 50-inch TV’s

• Five Panasonic Microwave Units

• Five Canon Pixma Printers

• Ten Powerpac BBQ Grills

CHM Group Executive Manager, Braden Chin, said people living with a disability still deserve a life of dignity and respect despite their limitations.

“Cheshire believes people with disabilities have a right to feel included, and not excluded from society that is exactly what CHM believes also. An inclusive society for all people, despite whatever limitations or restrictions they may have,” Chin said.

Cheshire disability Services Program Support and Operations Officer Tom Sarwon thanked CHM Group for its generous donation in kind.

“On behalf of our patron, His Excellency Governor General, Sir Bob Dadae we thank the CHM Group especially the Chin H Meen Sons and family for this generous donation to Cheshire.

“We know CHM has supported Cheshire in the past, and have come back this year in a big way in kind. We are so thankful for this kind donation. We hope that this support will continue,” Sarwon said.