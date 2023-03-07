Chinese special envoy visits Butuka Academy

Since the establishment of the school four years ago, the school is still being maintained and looked after well.

The tour of the school was hosted by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member for Moresby South, Justin Tkatchenko and Governor for NCD, Powes Parkop.

“This school will ever grow and become bigger and better as we go along. You students are the peak to the success of this school. We are very privileged to have this school and we are very happy that the Chinese-PNG friendship school is being looked after well by the board, NCD, Moresby South to ensure that this school is maintained.

“We say thank you too to the Chinese government for the maintenance with the China state they have been given the contract to maintain the school for the next 20 years,” said Tkatchenko.

This is Ambassador Bo’s first visit in his new role. He stated that Butuka Academy is the best in the Pacific region.

“I was privileged to visit this great school which is a symbol of China and PNG’s friendship, and today I am moved because I was able to see so many smiling faces and they represent the future of our bilateral relation.

“We would like to continue the progress made and I we will try our best to support the education in this school, certainly more Chinese teachers in this school not only teach the language but other subjects as well,” said Ambassador Bo.

Butuka Academy students have been learning the Chinese Mandarin language for a year now.

He added that once students complete their studies in Butuka Academy, they may get the chance to continue their education in China through the Chinese government scholarships.