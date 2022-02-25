Chinese man murdered in Madang

Police in Madang reported that Weng Yanqing from the Fujian Province was shot with a homemade staple gun at his workplace. Late Weng worked as the store manager for Wengs/Good Life Supermarket. Police alleged that the group of armed men entered the shop to commit robbery and shot the China man in the process. Police added that the incident happened late in the afternoon.

Police said medical staff at the Modilon Hospital confirmed his death when he was taken there. Weng’s body is now in the hospital mortuary.

Police also reported another armed robbery at Nambis at around 8pm yesterday. A man was robbed of K55 and a mobile phone by his assailants. The suspects escaped when police arrived. Police are also investigating the matter.

In another incident, police reported a break and enter incident at Mapex Training Institute at around 12 midnight.

More than five armed robbery cases were reported to have taken place on yesterday, from various locations in Madang Town and on the outskirts. Madang police are working around the clock in patrolling the town area to prevent more crimes.

A senior officer says there are many contributing factors to the crime increase in the province. One main one is the lack of police manpower and logistics.