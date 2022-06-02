Chinese Foreign Minister Arrives

He was met by the Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Elias Wohengu, Chief of Protocol, James Noglai and Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to PNG, Zeng Fanhua at the APEC terminal.

Mr Yi will have a bilateral meeting with his PNG counterpart, Soroi Eoe tomorrow.

After the meeting, the Minister will witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to promote investment cooperation in Green Development between PNG and the People’s Republic of China.

He will also pay a courtesy visit to Prime Minister, James Marape before departing tomorrow afternoon.