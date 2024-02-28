Chinese fishing vessel rescues six PNG fishermen

“I thank the Chinese Ambassador His Excellency Zheng Fanhua, his staff, and the crew for efficiently communicating, ensuring and placing high consideration on the safety, well-being, and rescue assistance by the Chinese shipping vessel crew, of PNG citizens,” Minister Tkatchenko said.

A formal diplomatic note conveyed by the Chinese Embassy to the Foreign Affairs Minister's office confirmed on Monday, February 27, that LOMETO, a Marshall Islands flag fishing vessel operated by a Chinese company found the men in Solomon waters, on Sunday, February 26.

Tkatchenko, while also offering his thanks to the Chinese LOMETO crew, noted that the closer PNG-China relations had ensured efficient communications.

The Chinese fishing vessel rescued the fishermen and provided necessary food and accommodation.

They are currently safe onboard the LOMETO and in good condition.

The six men are; Nason Koesana, Stanis Logan, Bensley Kaskas, Max Ben, Reynard Raoasok, and Liddy Kenehata, all from the Autonomous Region Of Bougainville

The Department of Foreign Affairs has delegated the appropriate section to assist in coordinating and contacting the relevant agencies to arrange for the return of the six fishermen to PNG.