Chinese engineers to inspect abattoirs

The CMEC team sent from their headquarters in Beijing, China will inspect all ranches and abattoirs owned by PNG's state-owned livestock company, Livestock Development Corporation (LDC) from November 5 -10, 2023.

The visit follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed between LDC and CMEC earlier this year as a company to company arrangement that was sanctioned by former Agriculture Minister John Simon.

Under this understanding, CMEC will inspect all ranges and abattoirs in PNG and design and construct several state of the art abattoir facilities in designated sites, in line with the PNG Government's downstream processing and food security policies.

The inspection started on Sunday afternoon at Tiaba, abattoir, 12 Mile, just outside of Port Moresby.

Before inspecting the abattoir, LDC Managing Director Terry Koim took the team around the 35 hectares of land to show them the potential of production if the abattoir is revived.

The engineers were amazed with the amount of land, saying with an abundance of free land, PNG has the potential to be a global exporter of cattle and China being a major beef consumer, can be its biggest client.

Apart from Tiaba, the Chinese delegation will also visit LDC establishments in Launakalana in Central Province, Wariman and Urimo in East Sepik, Sagalau in Madang and Baiya in Western Highlands Province.

As part of the MoU, CMEC with its vast experience in engineering design and construction of reliable power projects in well over a 100 different countries, will further assist LDC with renewable energy generation to promote commercial agriculture.

Carrying on from where the former minister left off, Minister for Livestock Seki Agisa acknowledged Prime Minister James Marape's visit to China last month, affirming the need for CMEC's visit.

CMEC is one of China's reputable companies entrusted to roll out vital infrastructure projects in more than 100 countries under the China "One Belt, One Road" program.