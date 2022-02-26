Chinese Community Mourn Loss

According to Peter Sun, President of the Chinese Community in Madang, Chinese shops in Madang will be closed for three days.

Sun said the closure of the shops are in respect to the loss of countryman, Weng Yanqing, and also in to the first death anniversary of the country’s founding father Great Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare. They will open after Monday 28th February.

The Chinese community who also met with outgoing PPC of Madang Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang, and demanded for police to quickly arrest the suspects involved. Sun said the body of late Weng, aged 41 of China’s Fujian Province, was flown to Port Moresby this morning to be placed in the funeral home.

It was a sad morning for the Chinese community at the Madang airport when they bid late Weng farewell.

Rubiang and the Rural Commander for Madang police, Inspector Patrick Wallis assured the Chinese community that police are working around the clock to identify the shooter.

He also assured them that he will brief the new PPC, and ensure that the suspects are caught and prosecuted.

"I am sorry for what had happened and I assure you that the suspects will face what they had done. I (have) engaged police officers and they are investigating the matter. I will need your help with the information of what really happened so police will use that to investigate the matter," Rubiang told the Chinese community.