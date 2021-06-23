China reaffirms support

In a small ceremony at the Port Moresby General Hospital yesterday, the Chinese Ambassador to PNG, Zeng Fanhua, handed over K300,000 worth of medical supplies to Minister for Health, Jelta Wong.

The donation of equipment and consumables was handed over recently after the 11th China Medical Team was received to work at the Port Moresby General Hospital.

Ambassador Zeng expressed great pleasure in meeting the Minister for Health during the event.

He said since his arrival in Port Moresby five weeks ago, he has been impressed with the good relations PNG and China have and enjoyed the sympathies many politicians and people have for China.

Since May 2020, China has assisted PNG through different channels in terms of funding, PPE and medical consumables in our fight against COVID-19.

Ambassador Zeng said with the new Chinese medical team onboard, China reaffirmed its long-term support to the PMGH, and China will support the revitalisation of the Taurama military hospital.

PMGH Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Paki Molumi, stated that all of these donated items are to be used at the hospital by the specialist doctors from China.

Dr. Molumi was happy to welcome another kind contribution from the people and government of China, and thanked the Ambassador and the specialist doctors for their continued partnership.

He added that as a teaching hospital, the Chinese team of specialist doctors will also be training the PNG medical students.