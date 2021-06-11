China, PNG To Enhance Bilateral Ties

Ambassador Zeng said this when he paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister James Marape to convey greetings from President Xi Jinping.

He also informed Prime Minister Marape about new measures that China has put in place to support Papua New Guinea’s fight against COVID-19 and for the development of the economic and social sectors.

Ambassador Zeng also acknowledged PM Marape’s speech presented two weeks ago at the Pacific Islands Countries-China Political Leadership Dialogue.

He also spoke about Foreign Minister Soroi Eoe’s Visit to China enabled discussions on future forms of development assistance from the Chinese Government, which will be announced by Eoe upon his return from China.

Ambassador Zeng said his immediate task will be to work on the coordination and delivery of the Chinese vaccines, implementation of cooperation project in infrastructure and last but not the least Free Trade Agreement between PNG and China.

Prime Minister Marape, in his response, welcomed Ambassador Zeng and assured him of his government’s support to ensure his tour of duty in PNG is a success.

He reaffirmed that PRC is a great friend and an important development partner to PNG since diplomatic ties were formalized in 1976. Adding that PNG has always strictly adhered to and maintained the ‘One China Policy’.

“With regards to PNG’s own foreign Policy of Friends to all and enemies to none he said this has worked well for PNG in terms of dealing with global issues and super power rivalry among others,” PM Marape said.

He also took the opportunity to request for Chinese investors and companies to consider investing in the Special Economic Zone in PNG to add value and export from the Special Economies, which offers trade and export concessions and incentives.

Photo/Story credit: Department of Prime Minister