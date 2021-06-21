China Medical Team Welcomed

The team of seven doctors and a nurse had arrived earlier this year, they are registered with the PNG Medical Board to practice medicine and will be in the country for a year.

The doctors will work with the PMGH doctors in the areas of oncology, urology, cardiology and others.

In welcoming the team PMGH Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Paki Molumi spelled out the different strands of specialist fields PMGH performs which the Chinese team will be engaged in.

“They will not only provide the services but help develop the Human Resource of this country, we are aligned with the School of Medicine and Health Science, our undergraduate 4th and 5th year medical students and of course the post graduate students.

“We also teach the allied health service in radiography, in nursing and other categories of health workers to provide health for the country so they will be part of that great team so welcome to you all,” Dr Molumi told the medical team.

The PMGH has hosted many medical teams in the last 20 years after a MoU was signed between the People’s Republic of China, and the PNG Government through the Department of Health.

“I welcome the 11th Chinese Medical team headed by cardiologist Dr. CHEN Guozhu, Dr. ZHENG Jun, Consultant Urologist, Dr. LIU Zhengiu Consultant neonatologist. We have our special care nursery and there’s plan to even have the women’s and children’s hospital so your support in our neonates and infant here at the labour ward and our special care nursery will go a long way plus our nurses in the neonatology.”

Health Secretary, Dr. Liko also acknowledged the Acupuncture team and thanked the people and the Government of China for the assistance through the equipment and technology assistance to Port Moresby General Hospital, especially during the last two visits of the 9th and the 10th medical teams.