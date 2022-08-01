China Medical Team celebrated

PMGH CEO Dr. Paki Molumi thanked the doctors for their contribution to the work of PMGH during the last 12 months especially during the difficult time of pandemic.

Dr Molumi said, “You had stood with us at the time of COVID with the rest of our staff and thankfully you come out of the pandemic with PNG. So as much as you wanted to do what you wanted to do at PMGH in these two years has disturbed us all, but I thank you during those hard times, despite that you continue to do your job.”

Dr. Molumi said the 11th team of doctors had a positive influence on the hospital staff, equipping them with valuable knowledge especially PMGH as a referral hospital dealing with all categories of diseases.

“After one and half years the 11th China Team of Doctors spent more than 500 days and had seen been 1 and half year since the team arrived at the PMGH and have done more than 500 days working together with the friendly community of PMGH Medical staff. As a cardiologist, Dr Ghuozu did many different heart procedures together with the Dr. Noah Tapaua and other cardiac doctors and nurses seeing patients of all ages ranging from a 2 year old to 67 year old.”

“We thank you for your service during this time of crisis,” said Dr Molumi.

“I appreciate the time we spent together and I’m proud of that as a member of the China Medical Team has helped to manage PNG patients. For all of us from the 11th China Medical team we enjoyed the fond relationships between our PNG colleagues and friends and ours.”

He added that the Chinese AID grant from the Chinese government in the past 20 years has given them the opportunity to bring closer the friendship between the PNG people and the Chinese people.