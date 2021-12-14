Chimbu Administration In Disarray

They are calling on authorities to restore the province to its former status or the highly vulnerable population will face its demise.

Wigande Kuike, a community leader of Gena tribe of Yongomugl LLG, Sinasina Yongomugl District, made this call today.

He stated that since acting appointment of the Acting Provincial Administrator is questionable for reasons relating to the limited delegated powers of the Minister for Public Services, Chimbu Province is facing unprecedented issues in the flow of administrative operations. Any decisions made by the acting appointee is not protected by law and is questionable.

Wesley Wemin of Kureri village of EW Elimbari LLG, Chuave district said the public service is affected and essential services have declined across the province, due to the delay in sorting the PA role. He said the delay is creating opportunities for fraudsters to manipulate State operations and have already paid themselves huge amounts.

"We can’t be complacent and the State must take control of the situation so that Chimbu’s limited resources are protected.

"Service providers and mothers from SME groups have been camping at the Kondom Agaundo Building since last week for their payments.

"With the close of accounts fast approaching, it is unfortunate that such is happening."

Gande Michael, a ward 3 councilor of Nilkande LLG, Kundiawa Gembogl District has also expressed concern and stated that any legitimate forth coming payments is dependent on a provincial administrator with properly acquired powers. He urged the Government to make a proper appointment of a provincial administrator.

Willie Enock, a former financial advisor of Sinasina Yongomugl said fraudsters have allegedly paid themselves huge monies and public servants are manipulated to agree on fraudulent payment, while the rest of Chimbu suffer in silence. "Chimbu Province is in serious trouble and requires the government to rescue it.

I am calling on our Governor to understand the implications of the current situation and agree to restore the incumbent PA. “The province is stabilized in the remaining 12 weeks before the Issue of Writs for the 2022 National elections."