Children missing at sea

The children, their father and three others with bags of betelnut were travelling by boat to Manus, from Karkar, on Friday, September 24th, at 3am.

Provincial Police Commander, chief inspector David Yapu, said the boat was supposed to arrive at 7pm. When that time lapsed, an alarm was raised and their families started searching for them.

PPC Yapu said he immediately contacted the National Disaster and Emergency Service office in Port Moresby to activate their broadcast calls to vessels travelling in the seas of Vanimo, Wewak, Madang and Kavieng.

Four days have passed and the passengers are yet to be located.

PPC Yapu is urging boat operators and passengers to take heed of strong wind warnings before going out to sea.

He said safety is paramount.