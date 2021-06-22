Children Injured In Bus Accident

The accident occurred just less two minutes away from the township itself, on the stretch of road between the Porebada junction and the Edai Town turn-off.

The 25-seater, which is run by the Edai Town Management, was shuttling primary school-aged children to school when the accident occurred.

It is still unclear what the cause of the accident was, however according to the statements of some of the older children who were on the bus, the bus driver had been tuning the radio while driving and became distracted. He ran the bus into the guardrail. The guardrail penetrated the bus and out through the back, taking with it a number of seats and entire back of the bus. The impact with the guardrail forced the bus off the road. Unfortunately, many of the children sustained injuries, several of them were serious. One male child, below the age of ten had one of his foot completely ripped off by the guardrail.

A few members of the traveling public who happened upon the incident site, assisted the young injured children to the emergency at the Port Moresby General Hospital, while others where taken back home to Edai Town.

More to come.